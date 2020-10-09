Defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk has signed with the Anaheim Ducks according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. It will be a three-year deal with an average annual value of $3.9 million.

The 31-year-old scored eight goals and recorded 34 points in 70 games this past season with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He scored the overtime winner in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars and had three goals and 10 assists in 24 playoff games in the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles.

Originally drafted in the first round (14th overall) by the Colorado Avalanche at the 2007 NHL Draft, Shattenkirk has had stints with the Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers and Lightning.

Shattenkirk was named to the All-Star Game in 2015.

He is coming off a one-year, $1.75 million contract. Shattenkirk signed the deal after being bought from his four-year, $26.6 million deal with the Rangers.

The American defenceman has 83 goals and 383 points in 679 career NHL games.