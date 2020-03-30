The Anaheim Ducks have signed centre Jack Badini to a two-year entry-level deal and defenceman Hunter Drew to a three-year entry-level deal, the team announced on Monday.

NEWS: We have signed Jack Badini to a two-year entry-level contract and Hunter Drew to a three-year entry-level contract.https://t.co/q5gyfbaCXy — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 31, 2020

The 22-year-old Badini played three seasons with Harvard from 2017-20, collecting 24 goals and 51 points in 97 career NCAA games.

Selected in the third round (91st overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Badini concluded his junior season with Harvard in 2019-20 earning six goals and 14 points in 31 games.

A native of Old Greenwich, CT, Badini was named to the ECAC All-Rookie Team and led Harvard freshmen forwards with ten goals and 17 points in 2017-18.

The 21-year-old Drew split his professional debut in 2019-20 with San Diego of the American Hockey League and Tulsa of the ECHL. In 34 combined games with the Gulls and Oilers, Drew registered two goals and 11 points. The native of Kingston, Ontario previously played three seasons with Charlottetown of the QMJHL from 2016-19. In 167 career QMJHL games with the Islanders, Drew posted 24 goals and 92 points.