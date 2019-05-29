The Anaheim Ducks’ head coaching search continues as the team will interview Dallas Stars assistant coach Todd Nelson this week, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie has confirmed.

Lane Lambert, Rick Bowness, as well as Todd Nelson, and Dallas Eakins are amongst the candidates in ANA. There may be more. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) May 29, 2019

Nelson joins a list of possible candidates for the position that includes New York Islanders associate coach Lane Lambert, Stars assistant coach Rick Bowness and Dallas Eakins, the current head coach of the Ducks’ AHL affiliate San Diego Gulls.

There could also possibly be more names on the list of people under consideration.

General manager Bob Murray ended the season as the interim head coach of the Ducks after he fired Randy Carlyle in February.

The team finished the season with a 35-37-10 record, 10 points out of the final playoff position in the Western Conference.