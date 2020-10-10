McKenzie: Markstrom, Canucks could not agree to terms, Flames step in with ideal package

Andre Burakovsky is staying in Colorado.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the forward is signing a two-year deal that carries an average annual value of $4.9 million.

The first year will pay him $4.4 million and the second year will see him receive $5.9 million.

Burakovsky was dealt from the Washington Capitals to the Avalanche in June of last summer. He tallied 20 goals and added 25 assists in 58 games for the Avs before play was paused in March.