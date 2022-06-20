Insider Trading: Trotz likely to make decision by July 1; Petry next to move for Montreal?

The Vancouver Canucks have won the Andrei Kuzmenko sweepstakes.

The 26-year-old will be signing with the Canucks after previously narrowing his list of NHL teams to four finalists.

Andrei Kuzmenko signs with the #canucks, his agent @HockeyAgent1 confirms.



They were among four finalists the KHL free agent visited last week. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 20, 2022

Kuzmenko is coming off a breakout season in the KHL, in which he posted a career-high 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games. He kept up his point-per-game pace in the playoffs with seven goals and seven assists in 14 playoff games.

A native of Yakutsk, Russia, Kuzmenko was never drafted. He played for Russia at the 2016 World Juniors, going without a point in seven games.

He has spent the past eight seasons in the KHL and has been with SKA St. Petersburg since making the move from CSKA Moscow in 2018.