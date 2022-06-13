Free agent forward Andrei Kuzmenko is set to interview with both the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks this week as he seeks out his NHL landing spot.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Kuzmenko, who is hoping to make his decision within the next 10 days, will also meet with two United States-based clubs this week.

Busy week for free agent, Andrei Kuzmenko. Interviewing this week with Edmonton and Vancouver as well as 2 US based clubs. Kuzmenko is hoping to making his decision in the next 10 days. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 13, 2022

Kuzmenko is coming off a breakout season in the KHL, in which he posted a career-high 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games. He kept up his point-per-game pace in the playoffs with seven goals and seven assists in 14 playoff games.

A native of Yakutsk, Russia, Kuzmenko was never drafted. He played for Russia at the 2016 World Juniors, going without a point in seven games.

The 26-year-old has spent the past eight seasons in the KHL and has been with SKA St. Petersburg since making the move from CSKA Moscow in 2018.