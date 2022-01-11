Andrew Brunette of the Florida Panthers, Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche, Rod Brind'amour of the Carolina Hurricanes and Peter DeBoer of the Vegas Golden Knights will serve as the coaches for the NHL's All-Star weekend next month in Las Vegas.

NHL announces head coaches for 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. https://t.co/ibcdKGGi4u #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/5E0nQ79flg — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 11, 2022

All four coaches are currently leading their respective divisions in points percentage with the Hurricanes, Panthers and Golden Knights leading their division in overall points as well.

Brunette's Panthers are first in the Atlantic with a 23-7-5 record.

Bednar's Avalanche have scored 139 times this season which leads the NHL and sit third in the Central Division with a 22-8-2 record.

Brind'amour and the Hurricanes are first in the Metropolitan with a record of 24-7-2.

Finally, DeBoer has led the Golden Knights a 23-14-1 showing and first place in the Pacific.

All-Star weekend runs from Feb. 4-5 at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.