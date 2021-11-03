1h ago
Phillies decline club options on Herrera, McCutchen
The Philadelphia Phillies declined club options for next season on outfielders Odúbel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen on Wednesday.
The Canadian Press
How the Braves retooled to win the World Series
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies declined club options for next season on outfielders Odúbel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen on Wednesday.
Herrera gets a $2.5 million buyout rather than a $11.5 million salary, completing a $30.5 million, five-year contract. He is eligible for salary arbitration.
McCutchen, signed as a free agent to a $50 million, three-year contract in December 2018, gets a $3 million buyout instead of a $15 million salary. He hit .237 with 47 homers and 143 RBIs in three seasons in Philadelphia. He will become a free agent.
Herrera hit .274 in six seasons with the Phillies. Herrera, who made the All-Star team in 2016, was suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season following a domestic assault incident with his girlfriend in May.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports