After torching opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas Monday in a post-match news conference, Andy Murray aired his frustrations on Twitter Tuesday by comparing Tsitsipas' bathroom breaks to Jeff Bezos' voyage into space.

"Fact of the day. It takes Stefanos Tsitsipas twice as long to go to the bathroom as it takes Jeff Bezos to fly into space. Interesting," the 34-year-old tweeted.

Fact of the day. It takes Stefanos Tsitipas twice as long to go the bathroom as it takes Jeff Bazos to fly into space. Interesting. 🚽 🚀 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 31, 2021

Tsitsipas defeated Murray in a five-set thriller in their US Open first-round showdown Monday that saw the 23-year-old Greek take a medical timeout after the third set followed by a lengthy trip to the locker room after the fourth.

“I lost respect for him," Murray said after the match. “It’s nonsense. And he knows it, as well."

“If there’s something that he has to tell me, we should speak, the two of us, to kind of understand what went wrong. I don’t think I broke any rules," Tsitsipas said in response.

Tsitsipas has a growing history of taking long breaks during matches including last week against Alexander Zverev in Cincinnati, irking the world's No. 4 ranked player.

"It's not astrophysics," Tsitsipas said last week. "I don't think it would be very nice if I change shorts on the court in front of everybody."

The No. 3 ranked Tsitsipas is scheduled to take on France's Adrian Mannarino Wednesday in the second round.