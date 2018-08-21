PHOENIX — The Los Angeles Angels have placed Justin Upton on the 10-day disabled list with a cut on his left index finger, but they expect Mike Trout will rejoin the team by the end of the week.

The Angels announced Upton's move Tuesday prior to a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, retroactive to Sunday. The Angels called up outfielder Jabari Blash from Triple-A Salt Lake to take Upton's place on the active roster.

"You keep going," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Tuesday. "You're certainly not going to sit back and feel sorry for yourself, or no one's going to feel sorry for you."

Scioscia says Upton was injured Sunday night after getting the day off when the Angels played at Texas. He'd hoped the cut had healed enough to allow Upton to face his former team, the Diamondbacks, this week.

Trout, on the DL with a wrist injury, has been away from the team following the death of his brother-in-law, former Angels pitching prospect Aaron Cox.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports