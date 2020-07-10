Two of the CFL’s all-time stats leaders highlight CFL2020’s All-Time Montreal Alouettes Roster.

The roster is led by quarterback Anthony Calvillo, who is not just the CFL’s all-time passing leader (79,816 yards) but is the leader across all of professional football as well, along with his teammate that he routinely handed the ball off to over several seasons, running back Mike Pringle, the CFL’s all-time leading rusher (16,425 yards). The offensive tandem helped the Alouettes win the 2002 Grey Cup ⁠— which, at the time, was the team’s first since 1977 ⁠— and Calvillo ultimately went on to guide the Als to their two most recent championships as well in 2009 and ’10.

Along with Calvillo and Pringle, two other Alouettes who began their careers with the team in the late ‘90s and played into the 2000s appear on the list, in receiver Ben Cahoon, Montreal’s leading receiver in all of the major categories, and offensive lineman Scott Flory, a nine-time CFL all-star and two-time Most Outstanding Lineman winner.

Two players who both started in Montreal in 2006 and were part of the groups that helped the franchise win back-to-back Grep Cups in 2009 and ‘10 ⁠— defensive lineman John Bowman and linebacker Chip Cox⁠ — made the list. Bowman is Montreal’s all-time leader in sacks (134), while Cox holds several team tackling records.

Bowman is one of two active Alouettes to make the list, with two-time CFL all-star linebacker Henoc Muamba being the other.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Marv Levy — who led the Alouettes to two Grey Cup wins and three overall appearances in his five seasons with the club — was named the team’s head coach.

Other notable names include kicker Don Sweet, Montreal’s all-time leading scorer (1,342 points) and a three-time Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian, as well as Dickie Harris, the team’s all-time interceptions leader (38).

Sam Etcheverry — who was the first quarterback in pro football history to pass for 4,000 yards in a season when he accomplished the feat in 1956 — along with receiver Red O'Quinn , Johnny Rodgers and o-lineman Herb Trawick were named the team's foundational players.

The full list:

CF2020's All-Time Montreal Alouettes Roster

Position

Player

Years with MTL

QB

Anthony Calvillo

1998-2013

RB

Mike Pringle

1996-2002

RB

George Dixon

1959-65

REC

Ben Cahoon*

1998-2010

REC

Hal Patterson

1954-60

REC

Peter Dalla Riva*

1968-81

REC

Jamel Richardson

2008-13

OL

Scott Flory*

1999-2013

OL

Bryan Chiu*

1997-2009

OL

Uzooma Okeke

1997-2006

OL

Ed George

1970-74

OL

Dan Yochum

1972-80

 

 

 

DL

John Bowman

2006-

DL

Anwar Stewart

2002-11, 2013

DL

Elfrid Payton

1996-99

DL

Junior Ah You

1972-81

LB

Chip Cox

2006-18

LB

Tracy Gravely

1996-2001

LB

Henoc Muamba*

2018-

DB

Dickie Harris

1972-82

DB

Marv Luster

1961-64, 73-74

DB

Gene Gaines

1961, 70-76

DB

Barron Miles

1998-2004

DB

Davis Sanchez*

1999-2000, 2004, 2006-09

 

 

 

K

Don Sweet*

1972-81

K

Terry Baker*

1996-2002

ST

Stefan Logan

2015-19

*national player