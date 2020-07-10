Two of the CFL’s all-time stats leaders highlight CFL2020’s All-Time Montreal Alouettes Roster.

The roster is led by quarterback Anthony Calvillo, who is not just the CFL’s all-time passing leader (79,816 yards) but is the leader across all of professional football as well, along with his teammate that he routinely handed the ball off to over several seasons, running back Mike Pringle, the CFL’s all-time leading rusher (16,425 yards). The offensive tandem helped the Alouettes win the 2002 Grey Cup ⁠— which, at the time, was the team’s first since 1977 ⁠— and Calvillo ultimately went on to guide the Als to their two most recent championships as well in 2009 and ’10.

Along with Calvillo and Pringle, two other Alouettes who began their careers with the team in the late ‘90s and played into the 2000s appear on the list, in receiver Ben Cahoon, Montreal’s leading receiver in all of the major categories, and offensive lineman Scott Flory, a nine-time CFL all-star and two-time Most Outstanding Lineman winner.

Two players who both started in Montreal in 2006 and were part of the groups that helped the franchise win back-to-back Grep Cups in 2009 and ‘10 ⁠— defensive lineman John Bowman and linebacker Chip Cox⁠ — made the list. Bowman is Montreal’s all-time leader in sacks (134), while Cox holds several team tackling records.

Bowman is one of two active Alouettes to make the list, with two-time CFL all-star linebacker Henoc Muamba being the other.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Marv Levy — who led the Alouettes to two Grey Cup wins and three overall appearances in his five seasons with the club — was named the team’s head coach.

Other notable names include kicker Don Sweet, Montreal’s all-time leading scorer (1,342 points) and a three-time Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian, as well as Dickie Harris, the team’s all-time interceptions leader (38).

Sam Etcheverry — who was the first quarterback in pro football history to pass for 4,000 yards in a season when he accomplished the feat in 1956 — along with receiver Red O'Quinn , Johnny Rodgers and o-lineman Herb Trawick were named the team's foundational players.

The full list:

CF2020's All-Time Montreal Alouettes Roster Position Player Years with MTL QB Anthony Calvillo 1998-2013 RB Mike Pringle 1996-2002 RB George Dixon 1959-65 REC Ben Cahoon* 1998-2010 REC Hal Patterson 1954-60 REC Peter Dalla Riva* 1968-81 REC Jamel Richardson 2008-13 OL Scott Flory* 1999-2013 OL Bryan Chiu* 1997-2009 OL Uzooma Okeke 1997-2006 OL Ed George 1970-74 OL Dan Yochum 1972-80 DL John Bowman 2006- DL Anwar Stewart 2002-11, 2013 DL Elfrid Payton 1996-99 DL Junior Ah You 1972-81 LB Chip Cox 2006-18 LB Tracy Gravely 1996-2001 LB Henoc Muamba* 2018- DB Dickie Harris 1972-82 DB Marv Luster 1961-64, 73-74 DB Gene Gaines 1961, 70-76 DB Barron Miles 1998-2004 DB Davis Sanchez* 1999-2000, 2004, 2006-09 K Don Sweet* 1972-81 K Terry Baker* 1996-2002 ST Stefan Logan 2015-19

*national player