The World Series trophy was handed out Wednesday night and the Major League Baseball off-season is ready to go.

On Thursday the MLBPA announced that 131 players that will become free agents.

Additional players may become eligible for free agency pending option decisions in their Uniform Player Contracts.

Noteable free agents this year include: Josh Donaldson, Dallas Keuchel, Nick Castellanos,Yasiel Puig, Gerrit Cole, Zack Wheeler, Dellin Betances, Madison Bumgarner, Felix Hernandez and Anthony Rendon.

Washington's World Series run wouldn't have been possible without the clutch hitting of Rendon. When the lights were the brightest, Rendon showed up.

And following his impressive season with 44 doubles, 34 home runs and 126 RBI all while hitting .319, Rendon has proven he is one of the best third basemen in the game.

Cole headlines the crop of starting pitching available and after the postseason run he had he is expected to cash in.

Donaldson and Keuchel hit the market again for the second year in a row after they both signed one-year deals with the Atlanta Braves.

Bumgarner, although he's not his 2014 self, is still a top-of-the-rotation type pitcher and at 29-years-old can still help a team contend for a title.

Hernandez, meanwhile, is looking to get back on track after three consecutive seasons of having an ERA above 4.30.

Of the 131 players, two of them are Toronto Blue Jays - Justin Smoak and Clay Buchholz.

Smoak has spent five seasons in Toronto and was a member of the team's two runs to the ALCS in 2015 and 2016.

Smoak's breakout season came in 2017 when he posted a career-high 38 home runs and had a .270 batting average.

Buchholz appeared in 12 games with the Jays in 2019, going 2-5 with a 6.56 ERA.

