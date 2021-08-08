15m ago
Report: Rizzo tests positive for COVID, placed on IL
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has tested positive for COVID and has been placed on the injured list, according to Lindsey Adler of the Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
Rizzo, 32, joins teammates Gary Sanchez, Gerrit Cole, and Jordan Montgomery as Yankees who have tested positive over the past week.
Rizzo was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs and has hit .281 with three home runs in nine games since the trade.
