Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby left Friday's divisional clash against the Boston Celtics with a sprained right wrist and will not return to action.

The 21-year-old second year played recorded five points in just over nine minutes of action before leaving with the injury.

Anunoby is averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists over 12 games this season.