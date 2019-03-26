Toronto Raptors sophomore forward OG Anunoby has passed concussion protocol and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday after he was forced to exit Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls late in the fourth quarter with an apparent head injury.

OG passed the concussion protocol. They'll re-do it again tomorrow. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 27, 2019

Anunoby took a hard fall after trying to draw a charge on Bulls guard Brandon Sampson. Sampson appeared to partially land on Anunoby's head causing the injury.

The 21-year-old walked to the dressing room with the help of a trainer and appeared to be dazed.

OG takes a hard fall after trying to draw a charge (he got called for the block). He was down for a while, holding his head, and slow to get up. Now he's headed for the locker room looking dazed and confused. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 27, 2019

Anunoby is averaging 7.1 points, three rebounds and 0.7 assists over 75 games this season, his second in the NBA. He had 10 points Tuesday night.

Toronto went on to win the game 112-103 over Chicago to improve to 52-23 on the season.