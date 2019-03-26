26m ago
Anunoby passes concussion protocol
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Bulls 103, Raptors 112
Toronto Raptors sophomore forward OG Anunoby has passed concussion protocol and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday after he was forced to exit Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls late in the fourth quarter with an apparent head injury.
Anunoby took a hard fall after trying to draw a charge on Bulls guard Brandon Sampson. Sampson appeared to partially land on Anunoby's head causing the injury.
The 21-year-old walked to the dressing room with the help of a trainer and appeared to be dazed.
Anunoby is averaging 7.1 points, three rebounds and 0.7 assists over 75 games this season, his second in the NBA. He had 10 points Tuesday night.
Toronto went on to win the game 112-103 over Chicago to improve to 52-23 on the season.