Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi was awarded $3.5 million by an arbitrator for next season according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

This comes after the Red Wings and the 25-year-old forward could not come to an agreement on a deal, sending the two sides to arbitration on Sunday.

According to Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News, Bertuzzi was asking for a one-year, $4.25 million contract, while the Red Wings countered at $3.15 million on the same term.

Bertuzzi, 25, posted 21 goals and 48 points in 71 games this past season, topping the 20-goal mark for the second straight year.

A second-round pick of the Red Wings in 2013, Bertuzzi has 49 goals and 119 points in 199 games with the team. He is coming off a two-year, $2.8 million contract signed in 2018.