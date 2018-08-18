The Toronto Argonauts got some good news Saturday regarding injured quarterback Ricky Ray. According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, Ray is out of his neck brace.

While the news is encouraging, Ray has still not been given a timeline for a potential return as he works his way back from a serious neck injury he suffered earlier in the season against the Calgary Stampeders.

As TSN's Dave Naylor wrote in June, it's possible that both Ray's season and career are over given his age (38) and the severity of the injury.

Since the injury, both James Franklin and McLeod Bethel-Thompson have filled in under centre. Since Bethel-Thompson took over as the club's starter two weeks ago, the Argos are 2-0, with their most recent win coming Saturday against the BC Lions at BMO Field.

Toronto will be back in action in Montreal against the Alouettes in Week 11.