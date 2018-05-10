The Toronto Argonauts have signed University of Regina quarterback Noah Picton, according to TSN CFL Insider Dave Naylor.

No GM in the CFL has made more training camp invites to Canadian QB’s than @JimPoppGM so not a surprise to see Noah Picton be invited to @TorontoArgos camp. #CFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) May 10, 2018

After going undrafted in last week's draft, Picton has been invited to attend training camp with the Argonauts on May 20, which Naylor credits to team general manager Jim Popp's history of demonstrating support for Canadian quarterbacks.

A native of Regina, the five-foot-nine Picton took over the Rams' starting job 2015, his third season with the team after redshirting during his first. A dominant player over his collegiate career, Picton took home the Hec Crighton Trophy in 2016, an award that is presented annualy to the most outstanding Canadian football player in U Sports.

Last season, Picton was named first-team All-Canadian and a Canada West all-star for the second consecutive season on his way to passing for 2,491 yards and 19 touchdowns. He owns career numbers of 9,840 yards and 65 TDs.