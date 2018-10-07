The Toronto Argonauts could be making a switch at quarterback for their remaining four games this season.

After James Franklin replaced McLeod Bethel-Thompson in the team's 26-23 loss to the BC Lions Saturday, finishing 9-14 for 103 yards and two touchdowns, head coach Marc Trestman was complimentary of his play and indicated he could consider starting him next week.

#Argos Marc Treatman was bery complimentary of James Franklin’s play and indicated he would consider starting him next week. @CFLonTSN @CFL — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) October 7, 2018

In eight games for the Argonauts this season, the 27-year-old Franklin is 102-156 for 1,073 yards and five touchdowns to six interceptions. He also has 203 yards and 12 touchdowns on 55 carries through 14 games for the Argos.

Bethel-Thompson has gone 184-281 for 2,007 yards and nine touchdowns to nine interceptions.

In other roster news, Trestman said SJ Green, who was injured against the Lions Saturday, looked good at the end of the game and will go through concussion protocol this week before determining his playing status for next week’s game.