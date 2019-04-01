The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday the team will play their first pre-season game of the 2019 season at the University of Toronto's Varsity Stadium.

The Argos will host the Montreal Alouettes at Varsity Stadium on May 30.

The Argos also announced the game will be a school day game with tickets being sold to students in Greater Toronto Area schools.

"Providing an opportunity for kids to come to an Argos game, perhaps for the first time is a top priority for our organization and that is why it was important to isolate an 11 am preseason game in participation with the school boards. In conjunction with the CFL #tryfootball campaign, the Argos want to expose kids to the great game of football and urge them to pick up a ball, learn to throw, catch and run a pattern,” VP Business Operations Chris Shewfelt said in a team statemtn. “Through our recent partnership with Toronto Flag Football, and with our commitment of getting footballs into kids hands we look to grow participation and enjoyment of our great sport. The first time a child learns to throw a spiral is a special moment, we hope to enable that further in our community to many, many more kids”