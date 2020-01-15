Larry Fitzgerald is returning for a 17th NFL season.

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Wednesday that the 36-year-old wide receiver, who has spent his entire NFL career with the club, will return for the 2020 season. Fitzgerald was scheduled to become a free agent in March.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Fitzgerald’s deal for the 2020 season will be for $11 million and includes incentives. Fitzgerald, per Rapoport, would have not have returned to the Cardinals if handed a lesser deal

"This season was among the most fun of my career. The future is so bright for this team & I relish the opportunity to build with this talented young nucleus, Fitzgerald tweeted shortly after the announcement. "Arizona is where I started and where I will finish. 2020! Let's get to work!"

This season was among the most fun of my career. The future is so bright for this team & I relish the opportunity to build with this talented young nucleus.



Arizona is where I started and where I will finish. 2020! Let's get to work!#GoCards #RedSea @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/ftNd85iFRj — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) January 15, 2020

Drafted third overall by the Cardinals in 2004, Fitzgerald has ultimately carved out a stellar career with Arizona, one that almost certainly will see the wide receiver be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he finally does decide to retire. Over his previous 16 seasons in the NFL, Fitzgerald has been named a Pro Bowler 11 times (2005, 2007–2013, 2015–2017) and an All-Pro three times (2008-09, 2011).

Fitzgerald, who started all 16 games for the Cardinals last season, led the team in receiving yards (804) and touchdowns (4).