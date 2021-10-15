The Arizona Cardinals have acquired three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz from the Philadelphia Eagles for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Ertz had four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles 28-22 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old has 18 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns in six games this season.

Ertz was a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2013 and was a part of the team's Super Bowl win in 2017. His future with the team has been in doubt since the end of last season, when he was brought to tears speaking about the possibility of moving on.

"I think this city is the best city to play for, and I couldn't have asked for a better experience," Ertz said in January. "The city means a lot to me, it means a lot to my family, and I'm thankful."

