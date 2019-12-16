The New Jersey Devils have traded Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes.

The Devils will get a 2020 conditional first-round pick plus a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick, as well as prospects forwards Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr and defenceman Kevin Bahl.

"Taylor Hall is one of the elite talents in the game today; a Hart Trophy winner, a high-end playmaker and one of the NHL's most talented forwards," said Arizona GM John Chayka in a statement. "We are beyond thrilled to add Taylor to our team as we continue in our mission of bringing a Stanley Cup home to Arizona."

The June 2020 first-round pick is top three protected and becomes a 2021 unprotected first-rounder if the Coyotes end up picking in the top three at this years draft.

Hall has six goals and 25 points in 30 games with the Devils this season. He was limited to 33 games last season due to a knee injury, posting 11 goals and 37 points.

The 28-year-old won the Hart Trophy in 2018 after scoring a career-high 39 goals and 93 points in 76 games and leading the Devils to a playoff berth. He posted 41 points more than the team’s next leading scorer that season.

A pending unrestricted free agent, Hall carries a $6 million cap hit in the final season of a seven-year deal signed with the Edmonton Oilers in 2012.

Dreger adds that Hall will likely test the free agent market. However, Hall’s agent, Darren Ferris will listen to extension options if the Coyotes present them at any point.

Hall, who was selected first overall by the Oilers in 2010 NHL Draft, was acquired by the Devils in 2016 in a one-for-one trade in exchange for Adam Larsson.