Arizona Coyotes leading scorer Clayton Keller tweeted an update from a hospital Thursday morning, announcing his season is over after being stretchered off the ice with an apparent leg injury Wednesday night.

"Want to thank my teammates, the fans, and medical personnel for the love and support last night! Unfortunately the season’s over for me, but I’m resting comfortably at the hospital in good spirits," Keller wrote. "I will be back better than ever for day 1 next season!!!"

Keller was hurt with 5:15 remaining in Arizona's 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks. He was skating toward the Sharks' net when he got knocked off stride and crashed into the boards behind the goal. He remained prone on the ice for about five minutes before being wheeled off.

Keller has a career-high 28 goals along with 35 assists in 67 games this season.