Arizona Coyotes defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson says he feels faster and stronger going into his team's Stanley Cup Qualifying Round matchup against the Nashville Predators.

"I had a knee surgery right before the season started and didn't really get back to 100 percent …" Ekman-Larsson told reporters on Tuesday. "My knee is feeling 100 percent, and I've been able to get stronger, faster."

Ekman-Larsson had knee surgery prior to the 2019-20 season and admits that he rushed back in order to be with his teammates to start the season.

"Obviously, you want to be out there with the guys and battle," Ekman-Larsson said. "I don't like to be on the side and watch the guys battle without me, but I feel like (I) rushed it a little bit."

The Coyotes captain joined his team for Phase 2 practices in Arizona on Monday. He missed four games in February after a knee-on-knee collision with Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown on Jan. 30.

Larson had nine goals and 21 assists in 66 games this season.