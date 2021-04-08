The Arizona Coyotes placed forward Drake Caggiula on waivers Thursday. The 26-year-old has one goal and six assists in 27 games this season.

The Pickering native signed a one-year contract this past offseason and carries a cap hit of $700,000. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Kings forward Martin Frk, New Jersey Devils winger Nicholas Merkley, and Washington Capitals forward Richard Panik cleared after being placed on waivers Wednesday.