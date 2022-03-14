Trade Bait: How will Chychrun injury affect his stock heading into deadline?

The Arizona Coyotes announced that defenceman Jakob Chychrun will be out two to four weeks after suffering a lower-body injury on Saturday night against the Boston Bruins.

INJURY UPDATE: Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun suffered a lower body injury on Saturday night versus the Boston Bruins. He will be out of the lineup 2-4 weeks. — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) March 14, 2022

The 23-year-old appeared to sustain the injury during a collision along the boards in the first period of Saturday's game.

Chychrun has seven goals and 14 assists in 47 games this season with four goals and six points in his last five games.

Drafted No. 16 overall in the 2016 NHL Draft by Arizona, Chychrun is in his sixth season with the Coyotes.