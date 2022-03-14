The Arizona Coyotes announced that defenceman Jakob Chychrun will be out two to four weeks after suffering a lower-body injury on Saturday night against the Boston Bruins. 

The 23-year-old appeared to sustain the injury during a collision along the boards in the first period of Saturday's game. 

Chychrun has seven goals and 14 assists in 47 games this season with four goals and six points in his last five games.

Drafted No. 16 overall in the 2016 NHL Draft by Arizona, Chychrun is in his sixth season with the Coyotes. 