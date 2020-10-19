Lalji: Canucks out on OEL; Will these trade talks have ramifications?

The Arizona Coyotes signed restricted free agent Christian Fischer to a two-year contract on Monday.

Fischer, 23, had six goals and nine points in 56 games this past season, adding one assist in nine games during the NHL's Return to Play.

"We are very pleased to sign Christian to a multi-year contract," said Armstrong. "Christian is a hard-working, power forward who is strong along the boards. He will add size and toughness to our forward group."

A second-round pick of the Coyotes in 2015, Fischer has 35 goals and 63 points in 213 career games with Arizona.