The Arizona Coyotes are expected to make another pitch to keep star forward Taylor Hall from hitting unrestricted free agency on Wednesday, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Sources say the Arizona Coyotes are expected to make another pitch today to keep star forward Taylor Hall off the market. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 2, 2020

Hall, acquired by the Coyotes from the New Jersey Devils in December, spent this season playing out the last of a seven-year deal signed with the Edmonton Oilers in 2012. The Coyotes traded Nick Merkley, Nathan Schnarr, Kevin Bahl a 2020 first-round pick and a conditional third-round pick in 2021 - which will upgrade to a second-round pick if Hall re-signs - for the winger in December. The team has since forfeited their second-round pick this year and first-round pick next year for violating fitness testing rules with prospects.

The 28-year-old scored 10 goals and 27 points in 35 regular-season games with the Coyotes, adding two goals and six points in nine games upon the NHL's Return to Play. He had six goals and 25 points in 30 games with the Devils prior to the trade.

Former Coyotes general manager John Chayka initially said the two sides would put off contract talks until after the season, but he told The Athletic in March that discussions had begun during the NHL's pause. Assistant Steve Sullivan has since been elevated to the role of general manager in the interim after the team said Chayka “quit” just prior to the playoffs

Hall was limited to 33 games last season due to a knee injury, posting 11 goals and 37 points. He won the Hart Trophy in 2018 after scoring a career-high 39 goals and 93 points in 76 games and leading the Devils to a playoff berth. He posted 41 points more than the team’s next leading scorer that season.