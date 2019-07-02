The Arizona Coyotes signed forward Lawson Crouse to a three-year contract on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, who was a restricted free agent this summer, scored 11 goals and posted 25 points in 81 games this past season.

"We are very pleased to sign Lawson to a multi-year contract," Coyotes general manager John Chayka said. "He had a very good season last year and really established himself as an NHL power forward. We look forward to having him in our lineup."

Crouse was drafted 11th overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2015 NHL Draft and was acquired by the Coyotes in 2016 in the trade which also sent Dave Bolland to Arizona.

In 164 career games, Crouse has 17 goals and 38 points.