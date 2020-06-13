A staff member in the Arizona Coyotes organization has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the team announced on Saturday.

The team added that the member is asymptomatic, feeling well, and is in isolation at his home. Adding that individuals who had close contact with the staff member have been notified.

All other Coyotes staff and players involved in the Phase 2 testing protocol have tested negative for COVID-19.

"The Coyotes will continue to follow all of the NHL-mandated protocols for testing and risk mitigation."

The NHL season has been paused since March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Coyotes will participate in the league's 24-team return-to-play plan if the campaign is able to resume this summer.