Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Monday that starter Zac Gallen originally felt discomfort in his forearm earlier this month while swinging a bat.

#Dbacks manager Torey Lovullo said that Zac Gallen felt the discomfort when swinging a bat not when throwing. — Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) March 22, 2021

The right-hander was scratched from his scheduled start on Monday with what the team is calling "right lateral forearm soreness" according to Zach Buchanan of The Athletic. He reportedly first felt discomfort on March 10 while hitting and made two subsequent starts before being sidelined.

Gallen, 25, figured to be the D-Backs' ace heading into the season as he posted a 2.75 ERA over 12 starts last season. The season before, he pitched to a 2.81 ERA over the course of 15 starts split between the Miami Marlins and Diamondbacks. He was acquired by Arizona on trade deadline day in 2019 in exchange for infielder Jazz Chisholm.

At the moment, the designated hitter is scheduled to return to the National League in the 2021 season.