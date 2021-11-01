PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks hired Jeff Banister as the bench coach for manager Torey Lovullo on Monday.

The 57-year-old Banister managed the Texas Rangers from 2015-18 and had a 325-313 record while winning the AL West twice.

Banister's hiring comes as Lovullo overhauls his coaching staff following a 52-110 season that marked the second-worst record in franchise history. Banister replaces Luis Urueta, who is still with the Diamondbacks but will have a new role.

Banister spent much of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates before managing the Rangers. He held a variety of positions with the organization from 1993 to 2014 and from 2019-20. He was the director of player development for the University of Northern Colorado this year.

