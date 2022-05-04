Arizona Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner's afternoon came to an early end on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old lefty was ejected after his first inning of work of a matinee against the Miami Marlins after getting into an argument with an umpire following a routine substance check.

MadBum has to be restrained after getting tossed after one inning of work pic.twitter.com/3CQNYyNAW3 — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) May 4, 2022

After the check was completed, Bumgarner appeared to have said something to anger the administering umpire and was immediately thrown out. An irate Bumgarner needed to be restrained by multiple members of the coaching staff.

A native of Hickory, NC, Bumgarner is in his 14th big league season and third with the D-Backs. This was his sixth start of the season.

Through five starts, the four-time All-Star was 1-1 with a 1.17 earned run average and 1.130 WHIP over 23.0 innings of work.