The Toronto Raptors will sign guard Armoni Brooks to a two-year contract, according to a report from Shams Charania on Saturday.

The Toronto Raptors are signing guard Armoni Brooks to a new two-year contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes partial guarantee for the 2022-23 season. The sharpshooter finds a home in Toronto after stints in Houston, scoring 20 points in last three games. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 26, 2022

The deal reportedly includes a partial guarantee for next season.

Brooks, 23, joined the Raptors on a 10-day contract on March 6 and signed a second 10-day contract with the team on March 16.

In 49 games this season split between the Houston Rockets and Raptors, Brooks is averaging 5.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Since joining the Raptors, the six-foot-three guard has averaged 2.9 points and shot 29.2 per cent from three-point range in eight games.

The Raptors (41-32) host the Indiana Pacers (25-49) on Saturday.