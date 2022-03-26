20m ago
Report: Raptors to sign G Brooks to two-year contract
The Toronto Raptors will sign guard Armoni Brooks to a two-year contract, according to a report from Shams Charania on Saturday.
TSN.ca Staff
The deal reportedly includes a partial guarantee for next season.
Brooks, 23, joined the Raptors on a 10-day contract on March 6 and signed a second 10-day contract with the team on March 16.
In 49 games this season split between the Houston Rockets and Raptors, Brooks is averaging 5.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
Since joining the Raptors, the six-foot-three guard has averaged 2.9 points and shot 29.2 per cent from three-point range in eight games.
The Raptors (41-32) host the Indiana Pacers (25-49) on Saturday.