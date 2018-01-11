Defender Francis Coquelin has joined Valencia from Arsenal in a £12 million transfer, both clubs announced on Thursday.

The 26-year-old native of Laval, France joined the Arsenal youth ranks in 2008 and made his senior team debut in 2009 during a League Cup match. Coquelin has made 160 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners over eight seasons. He had signed a long-term deal with the club in January of 2017.

"[Coquelin] goes to Valencia because he didn't get enough games with us this season and he had an opportunity," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday. "I let him go."

Coquelin has signed a four-and-a-half year deal with Los Che with a buyout clause of €80 million.

As a member of the Gunners, Coquelin won the FA Cup in 2015 and 2017.