New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin has been fined $5,000, the maximum amount allowable under the CBA, for unsportsmanlike conduct during Friday's game against the Boston Bruins, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was given a misconduct penalty with 12 seconds remaining in Friday's contest for throwing his glove at Brad Marchand as the two were on their respective benches. Marchand also received a misconduct penalty.

Panarin has five goals and 16 assists in 20 games this season. 