While the New York Rangers are looking to name a captain this season, Artemi Panarin appears to have taken himself out of the running to wear the "C".

Panarin told "Hockey in the Know" on Instagram last week that would not want to hold the role as he enters his third season on Broadway.

"I think we have more deserving candidates for that role now," Panarin said, as translated by NHL.com. "Would I want it? I'd rather say no, actually.

"It's not just putting a letter on the sweater and walking around taking pictures. It's a lot of rough work in the locker room. And it's not just about playing good hockey. You also have to give your energy between the periods, motivate guys, giving interviews, being the face of the franchise. Overall, it's a lot of work off the ice."

Panarin, the Rangers' highest-paid player with a cap hit of $11.64 million, said he prefers to allow his on-ice play do the talking for him. The 29-year-old winger has 49 goals and 153 points in 111 games with the Rangers since signing with the team as a free agent two years ago.

"I think I'm more effective in hockey," said Panarin, who was a Hart Trophy finalist in 2020. "And I'm afraid that I won't be an effective captain. I even don't speak English. How can I motivate? I can only influence with my own game. And they will listen to me without any letters."

Rangers general manager Chris Drury said in June that naming a captain is a priority this season as the team looks take a step forward in its rebuild. The Rangers, who were swept in the qualifying round of the 2020 playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes, haven't won a playoff game since 2017.