Ashley Young is back in the Premier League and back at Villa Park.

The former England and Manchester United wing-back has signed a one-year deal with Aston Villa on a free transfer following an 18-month spell in Serie A with Inter.

Young, 35, previously spent five seasons with Villa from 2006 to 2011, making 190 appearances across all competitions.

“It feels amazing to be back, it feels like I’ve not left,” Young told Villa TV. “I’m just delighted to be back, seeing some old faces, being back at the training ground, seeing the facilities and how well they’ve grown. You can see how much the club has evolved since my time and I’m just ready to get down to work now.”

Winning the Scudetto last season, Young made 26 league appearances for the Nerazzurri.

Young headed to Italy after nine seasons with United. At Old Trafford, Young won a Premier League title, an FA Cup and the 2017 Europa League title.

It was believed that boyhood club Watford, for whom Young made his professional debut in 2003, was also interested in a reunion.

Internationally, Young was capped 39 times for the Three Lions, appearing at Euro 2012 and the 2018 World Cup.