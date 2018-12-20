HOUSTON — Astros reliever Joe Smith had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon and will be out six-to-eight months.

Smith had the surgery on his left leg on Tuesday after getting hurt while working out last week, the team said Thursday.

The 34-year-old right-hander was 5-1 with a 3.74 ERA in 56 appearances for Houston last season. He struck out 46 and allowed 34 hits in 45 2/3 innings in his first year with the Astros.

The right-hander has a 3.02 ERA in 754 appearances and a 1.69 ERA in eight career post-season games. He is to be paid $8 million in 2019, the final season of a $15 million, two-year contract.

