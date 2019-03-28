Atkins: Guerrero Jr. will be playing in games in Florida this weekend

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be ready for game action this weekend, general manager Ross Atkins said Thursday.

Guerrero has been out since mid-March with a Grade 1 strain of his left oblique and was originally expected to miss about three weeks.

Manager Charlie Montoyo said earlier this week that Guerrero was "ahead of schedule" in his rehab and started doing cage work. Montoyo added that the tentative plan was to keep the 20-year-old phenom in extended spring training and then head to Triple-A Buffalo, assuming he has no setbacks.

He hit .211 in six spring training games prior to the injury.