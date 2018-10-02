Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said the club hopes to conclude their manager search by the end of the month, adding that the timeline can be expedited if a candidate blows them away.

Atkins said at his year-end availability that there’s a “vast” amount of candidates to replace John Gibbons. They’ve already spoken with a couple and 10-plus will have phone interviews in the next week or so. That will then be narrowed to five-plus for in-person interviews.

Atkins said managerial experience isn’t as important as “experience leading.” An ability to speak Spanish will also factor into the hiring decision but not drive it.

“That person has to be an organizational leader and spokesperson,” he said.

Despite multiple front office voices and a collaborative way of doing things organizationally, Atkins confirmed he will have final say on the decision.

“It’s definitely my hire,” he said, adding that president and CEO Mark Shapiro will become involved with the process later on.

Gibbons and the Jays parted ways following the season's conclusion in Tampa Bay. Atkins would not say why the team chose to part with Gibbons, but maintained the parting was mutual.

Atkins also said the Jays are open to trades before they have to finalize their 40-man roster prior to the Rule 5 Draft in December.

“We need to turn some of our position player depth into pitching,” Atkins said, adding players with less control are more likely to be available.

The Blue Jays finished at 73-89 to miss the playoffs for the second straight year.