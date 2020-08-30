2h ago
Braves acquire P Milone from O's
The Atlanta Braves acquired pitcher Tommy Milone from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for two players to be named later, the teams announced on Sunday. Milone has posted a 1-4 record with a 3.99 ERA in six starts this season for the Orioles.
The 33-year-old signed with the Orioles as a free-agent in the offseason.
Milone is in his 10th MLB season and has a 51-51 career record playing for the Orioles, Oakland Athletics, Washington Nationals, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers.