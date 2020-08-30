The Atlanta Braves acquired pitcher Tommy Milone from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for two players to be named later, the teams announced on Sunday.

Milone has posted a 1-4 record with a 3.99 ERA in six starts this season for the Orioles.

The 33-year-old signed with the Orioles as a free-agent in the offseason.

Milone is in his 10th MLB season and has a 51-51 career record playing for the Orioles, Oakland Athletics, Washington Nationals, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers.