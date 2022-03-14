The Oakland Athletics and Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a trade that would send first baseman Matt Olson to the Braves, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Athletics will receive outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers, and starting pitchers Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes.

Olson, 27, had the best season of his career in 2021, recording career highs in home runs (39), RBI (111), runs scored (101), and batting average (.271).

In 575 career games, all with the Athletics, Olson has hit 142 home runs, recorded 373 RBI, and scored 323 runs. He holds a career .252 batting average and .859 OPS.

Pache, 23, entered the 2021 season as the Braves' No. 1 prospect. He played 22 games last season and hit .111 with one home run and four RBI in his cup of coffee in the majors.

More to follow.