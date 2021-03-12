Former Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has decided to retire after 15 MLB seasons, the 37-year-old told The Athletic's David O'Brien and Dan Connolly.

Markakis finishes his career with the seventh most games played in right field in MLB history.

“I just think it’s my time,” said Markakis. “My number one decision and my main focus on this is obviously my kids and my family. I’ve been fortunate enough to do this for a very long time and not many people get to do what I’ve gone through. I’m thankful for every second and every minute.”

Markakis, a three-time Gold Glove winner, holds the MLB record with 398 consecutive games played by an outfielder without an error. He was named an All-Star and given the Silver Slugger award in 2018. The Georgia native finished his career with 2,388 hits, 189 home runs, and a .288 average.

“I tell myself all the time, whether it is now or if I was fortunate enough to get that opportunity to be a Hall of Famer — to get that many hits — that 3,000 hits or 2,400 hits, it’s not going to define the player that I was,” said Markakis. “I think I played the right way and that’s all that really matters to me."

Markakis was drafted seventh overall by the Orioles in the 2003 MLB Amateur Draft, going on to play nine seasons with the team before signing with the Braves in 2015.