The Atlanta Braves announced they have promoted Alex Anthopoulos to president of baseball operations and general manager and extended his contract through the 2024 season.

The former Toronto Blue Jays general manager has been with the Braves since 2017, holding the title executive vice president and general manager.

Former Blue Jays manager John Gibbons will also be with the Braves next season, with Postmedia's Steve Simmons reporting Gibbons has been hired by the club as a national amateur scouting crosschecker.

John Gibbons is back in baseball. Former Blue Jay Dana Brown has hired him as a national amateur scouting crosschecker with the Atlanta Braves. — steve simmons (@simmonssteve) February 17, 2020

Under Anthopoulos, the Braves have made the postseason the past two years, losing in the National League Division Series both times.

Anthopoulos was GM of the Blue Jays from 2009-2015 and helped build the most successful Jays' teams since their World Series-winning teams in the early 1990s. The Jays made the playoffs in 2015 and 2016, losing in the American League Championship Series both times.

The Braves also announced they have extended manager Brian Snitker through the 2021 season.