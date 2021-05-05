The Atlanta Braves have reinstated starting pitcher Max Fried from the 10-day injured list and he is scheduled to start tonight's game against the Washington Nationals. Pitcher Sean Newcomb was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.

Fried, 27, struggled in three starts this season prior to being placed on the injured list with a right hamstring strain, allowing 14 runs in just 11.0 innings of work, and failing to make it past the fourth inning in two of his three starts.

Fried posted a 7-0 record with a 2.25 ERA with 50 strikeouts over 56 innings in 2020.