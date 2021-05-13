ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has left Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with an apparent left ankle injury.

Acuña, who led off the game with his 12th homer, the most in the major leagues, suffered the injury when trying to beat out a grounder to third base in the seventh.

Acuña was initially called safe before a review overturned the call. He hopped down the right field line before collapsing onto the outfield grass. After being checked by a trainer on the field, Acuña was able to walk back to the dugout.

Acuña was the second Braves outfielder to leave the game. Cristian Pache left the game with right hamstring tightness. Pache also was hurt trying to run out a grounder in the second inning.

The Braves had no immediate announcement on Acuña's injury.

