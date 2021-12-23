Kevin Huerter sat in the parking lot when he found out he flunked a COVID-19 test. Sharife Cooper was escorted out of Atlanta’s locker room once his results came back.

The Hawks kept piling up players in health and safety protocols, and lost two more players during the game with injuries.

No matter. The Hawks are making a habit of upsets in Philly.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 10 of his 15 points in the final 3:44, leading the short-handed Hawks to a 98-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

“We needed it desperately,” Bogdanovic said. “Tough times. It’s crazy.”

Joel Embiid missed a 21-footer at the horn in one of the Sixers’ worst regular-season losses in coach Doc Rivers’ two seasons.

“We approached the game too casually,” Rivers said.

The Hawks were without seven players because of health and safety protocols — and Cam Reddish sprained his right ankle and Delon Wright sprained his left — but stuck it to the Sixers, who were 9-1 favorites to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bogdanovic came off the bench and buried a 3 with 3:44 left for a 91-90 lead. He pulled up for a 23-footer that made it 96-92, and hit a step-back jumper with 1:25 left that stretched the lead to six. Bogdanovic missed his first 10 shots before he got hot in the fourth.

“I’m more locked in the last five minutes of the game,” he said.

Reddish scored 18 points and John Collins had 17 for the Hawks.

Embiid had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Sixers, and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with just under 6 minutes left for an 88-86 lead that wouldn’t stick. Tyrese Maxey scored 17 points.