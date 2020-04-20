Must See: Muggsy Bogues nearly brings young fan to tears with a birthday call

Newly-acquired Atlanta Hawks forward Clint Capela says he is making progress but is still not yet at 100 per cent as he continues to recover from right plantar fasciitis.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Capela told The Athletic's Chris Kirschner. “I’m going to keep doing what the medical staff is saying. I think they’ve been doing a pretty good job. I feel pretty good, honestly. I’m not 100 percent yet. It’s getting better, so I’m optimistic about it."

Capela, who was acquired by the Hawks from the Houston Rockets in early February, does not have a basketball court in his Houston-area home but is able to work out in a weight room and check in with Atlanta's medical staff remotely.

The 25-year-old last appeared in a game in January, scoring just two points in a 13-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Geneva-native spent the past six seasons with the Rockets prior to the trade and averaged 13.9 points per game to go along with 13.8 rebounds over 39 games. His best season came in 2018-19 when he averaged 16.6 points and 12.7 rebounds.

He was selected No. 25 overall in the 2014 draft and made his NBA debut later that year.